CENTRAL CITY — Rodney Dale Harris, 47, of Central City, died Wednesday, April 14, 2021, at his residence.
Survivors include his wife, Amanda Callahan; daughters Makalie Harris and Kaitlyn Moore; and sons Landon, Bryson and Braylon Harris and Alexander Moore.
Graveside service: 11 a.m. Monday at Old Bethel Cemetery, Bremen. Burial to follow.
Family and friends who are attending the visitation or funeral service are asked to wear a face mask for the safety of all those in attendance, in accordance with the governor’s mandate.
Tucker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Commented