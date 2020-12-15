Rodney Huff, 70, of Owensboro passed away on Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, at his home. Born Feb. 10, 1950, in Daviess County to the late Estill and Gola Huff, Rodney graduated from Daviess County High School (class of ’68) and began working with his father as a heavy equipment operator at Estill Huff Jr. Pipeline Construction. He enjoyed the outdoors, including hunting and fishing.
Survivors include his brother, Byron Huff, of Lewisport; nephew, Todd Huff and wife Kari, of Owensboro; niece, Tanja Logan (William), of North Carolina.
The funeral service for Rodney Huff will be private. Those attending shall be within current health and safety directives by wearing masks and social distancing. Burial will be in Owensboro Memorial Gardens.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to St. Benedict’s, 1001 W. Seventh St., Owensboro, KY 42301.
