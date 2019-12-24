SACRAMENTO -- Rodney Jewell Dunn, 61, of Sacramento, died Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, at his home. He was a brick layer and member of Lifeway Baptist Church.
Survivors include his son, Colten Dunn; mother Retha Coke; brother Jearl Dunn; and sisters Brenda Dunn, Trenda Basham and Mylinda Dunn.
Service: 3 p.m. Thursday at Tucker Memorial Chapel, Sacramento. Burial: Bethlehem Cemetery. Visitation: After 10 a.m. Thursday.
Expressions of sympathy: Rodney Dunn Memorial Fund, c/o Tucker Funeral Home, P.O. Box 548, Central City, KY 42330.
