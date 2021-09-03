HARDINSBURG — Rodney Keith Ball, 67, of Hardinsburg, died Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, at Breckinridge Memorial Hospital. He was a member of Friendship Baptist Church and the owner and operator of Ball and Ball Trucking Inc.
Survivors include his wife, Tina Ball; sons Craig Ball and Justin Ball; daughter Brooke Burrell; brothers Jim Ball, Gene Ball and Barry Ball; and sisters Sue Tate, Nancy Glenn and Laurel Critchelow.
Service: 11 a.m. Monday at Friendship Baptist Church. Burial: Church cemetery. Visitation: From 3:30 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home and after 9 a.m. Monday at the church.
Expressions of sympathy: Friendship Baptist Church.
