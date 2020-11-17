Rodney Lane Payne, 50, died at his home on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020. He was born on April 24, 1970, in Daviess County to Dennis and Joyce Howard Payne. Rodney was a sprinkler fitter with Local 669. He was a member at St. Mary of the Woods Catholic Church. He enjoyed spending time with his friends and family, especially his granddaughter. He played the guitar and loved music.
Rodney is preceded in death by a granddaughter, Stella Grace Payne
In addition to his parents, Rodney is survived by his son, Kyle (Abby Thayer) Payne; granddaughter, Freya Kaydence Payne; siblings, Denice Kemper, Jonathan Payne, Rhea Isenberg and Kara Eberlin; godchild, Cassidy Payne; and his aunts and uncles, and numerous nieces and nephews.
A Funeral Mass will be said at St. Mary of the Woods Catholic Church at Noon on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, with burial following at St. William Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, with prayers at 5:30 p.m. at Cecil Funeral Home in Whitesville.
The number of those attending the visitation or funeral service shall be within current health and safety directives. Family and friends must wear appropriate personal protective masks.
