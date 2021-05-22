Rodney M. McCarty, 54, of Owensboro, passed away Tuesday, May 18, 2021, at Deaconess Gateway Hospital. He was born in Owensboro on Dec. 8, 1966, to the late Joseph and Dora Ann Thompson McCarty. Rodney was a passionate fan of UK basketball and NASCAR. When he wasn’t cheering on his favorite sports teams, he enjoyed watching Wheel of Fortune.
Rodney is survived by his siblings, Kathy McCarty (Larry Knott), Janet (Don) Keller, Susan McCarty, Danny (Amy) McCarty, Wayne (Becky) McCarty, Carolyn (Nick) Howard, Gary (Sharon) McCarty, Benita (Terry) Voyles, Lela Simpson, Amy (Ken) Keller and Julie (William) Lankford.
Services will be 10 a.m. Monday at Precious Blood Catholic Church with Father Suneesh Mathew officiating. Burial will follow at St. Alphonsus Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory and from 9 a.m. until the time of service Monday at the church. Prayers will be 5 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
All who wish to honor Rodney at the visitation and service are required to wear a mask while inside the funeral home and church for the safety of all those in attendance.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Rodney McCarty Memorial Fund, c/o Precious Blood Catholic Church, 3306 Fenmore St., Owensboro, KY 42301. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home and church.
