BREMEN — Rodney M. Phillips, 86, of Bremen, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, at his home. Rodney M. Phillips was born on June 28, 1934, in Madisonville to the late Dale M. and Frances Nevalyn Herald Phillips and was married to the former Aukje Johanna Koch on April 27, 1956.
Rodney was a farmer, served 25 years in Muhlenberg County law enforcement and was a member of Brier Creek Cumberland Presbyterian Church. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran, serving in the Korean War, served for 44 years as a board member at Sacramento Deposit Bank and was a longtime member and served as fire chief of Bremen Fire Department.
In addition to his parents, Rodney was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Aukje J. Phillips, who died on Feb. 24, 2020.
Survivors include three daughters, Dale Bybee of Bremen and Lyn Reeves and Deborah Phillips, both of Madisonville; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and a sister, Wilma J. Harlan of Bremen.
Services will be 2 p.m. Thursday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel with the Rev. Curtis McGehee officiating. Burial will be in the Brier Creek Cemetery in Muhlenberg County with military honors conducted by the McLean County Veterans of Foreign Wars Memorial Post 5415. Friends may visit with Rodney’s family from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Rodney’s services will be streamed live at 2 p.m. Thursday on www.muster
In compliance with health and public safety directives, capacity for Rodney’s visitation and funeral service will be limited in accordance with state guidelines. Due to the governor’s mandate, masks or facial coverings are required during all services.
The Rodney M. Phillips family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Ethel Phillips Endowment, c/o Board of Stewardship Foundation and Benefits, 8207 Traditional Place, Cordova, TN 38016. Memorial contribution envelopes will be available at Musters in Calhoun.
