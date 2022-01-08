Rodney Neil Duggins Jr., 64, of Owensboro, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital.
He is survived by his wife, Bonnye Bacon-Duggins; three children, Cybelle Duggins, Josh Duggins and Megan Duggins; and a brother, Mark Duggins.
A private family service was held. James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Rodney Duggins Memorial Fund, c/o Davis Funeral Home, 3009 Frederica Street, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
Commented