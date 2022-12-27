Rodolfo “Rudy” Aguirre, 64, of Owensboro, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born June 21, 1958, in Manhattan, New York. Rudy previously lived in Miami, FL, where he met his wife, Marylyn. There he worked as a machinist before moving to Owensboro. Once here, he worked at Hood Containers and Packing Unlimited. In his free time, Rudy enjoyed watching TV, camping, and fishing. He loved dogs, especially his pitbulls, Ramona and Marsha. Rudy was preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his wife of 20 years, Marylyn Blanco Aguirre, and his son, Jeremy Russell.
The funeral service will be 6 p.m. Thursday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory with visitation beginning at 4 p.m.
Memories and messages of condolence may be shared with the family at www.glenncares.com.
