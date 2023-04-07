CENTRAL CITY — Roger Allen Wood, 60, of Central City, died Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at 12:37 a.m. at Ohio County Hospital in Hartford. He was a member of Mercer Baptist Church.
Survivors: children, Brittney Smith and Jamien Gillette; brother, Brian (Monica) Wood; and sister, Kim (Jeff) Snyder.
Service: Noon Friday, April 7, 2023, at Coleman Cemetery, Greenville.
Expressions of sympathy: Roger Allen Wood Fund, c/o Tucker Funeral Home, P.O. Box 548, Central City, KY, 42345 or online at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
Tucker Funeral Homes is in charge of arrangements.
