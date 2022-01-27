HAWESVILLE — Roger Andrew Gilmore, 66, of Hawesville, died Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Roger was born on March 24, 1955 in Daviess County to Smith and Bernadett (Henning) Gilmore. He retired from Century Aluminum. Roger loved barbecuing for family and friends, fishing, hunting, covered wagon driving with his little mules and camping. He was a member at St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Knottsville.
In addition to his parents, Roger is preceded in death by a brother, Philip Gilmore and a great-grandson,
Collin Haaff.
Roger is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Janey Johnson Gilmore and their children, Amy (David) Evans of Hawesville and Andrea (Clint) Newman of Hico Texas; seven grandchildren, Katelynn, Haylee, Courtnee, Skyler and David Evans, Cale and Kinli Newman; four great-grandchildren, Caden, Charlee, Haven and Rayden; a sister, Joanie (John) Wheeler of Masonville-Habit and several nieces and nephews.
A Funeral Mass will be said at 10 a.m. on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at St. Lawrence Catholic Church with burial following at St. Lawrence Cemetery. Visitation will be on Friday, January 28, 2022 from 2 to 7 p.m. with prayers at 6:30 p.m. at Cecil Funeral Home in Whitesville.
Online messages of condolence may be left at www.cecilfuneralhome.com.
