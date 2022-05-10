CENTRAL CITY — Roger Bolton, 71, of Central City, died Sunday, May 8, 2022, at 3:05 a.m. at his home. He worked in warehouse fulfillment at Core Mark and was a member of Revival House Church in Central City. He was also retired from the National Guard.
Survivors: daughter, Tammy (Scott) Risley, and stepson, Mike (Mary-Jean) Rowley.
Service: 11 a.m. Thursday, May 12, 2022, at Revival House Church in Central City. Burial: Cedar Grove Cemetery. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the church.
Tucker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
