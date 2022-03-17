Roger Brent Boling, 52, of Owensboro, passed away on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. He was born on December 23, 1969, in Daviess County to George Franklin Boling and Mary Chaffin Shreve. Brent formerly worked at OMU. He enjoyed antiquing, riding motorcycles, fishing, and the Dallas Cowboys. Brent’s favorite movie was Forrest Gump.
He was preceded in death by his father, George Franklin Boling; a brother, Franklin Scott Boling; a stepbrother, Nathan Shreve; and son-in-law, Matt Hardy.
He is survived by his children, Logan Brent Boling, Kiersten Marie Boling Hardy, Bayli Quinn Stone (Ethan), and Chase Alexander Boling; mother, Mary Shreve (David); sister, Jennifer Pierson (Roger); stepmom, Donna Boling; stepsister, Donna Shreve; two stepbrothers, Chris Brumley and Matt Brumley; sister-in-law, Becky Boling; and several grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday in the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation is from 11 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday at the funeral home.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
