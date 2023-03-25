Roger Colin Hill, 80, of Hartford, died Friday, March 24, 2023.
He was a coal miner and assistant mine supervisor. He was a member and pastor at Friendship Freewill Baptist Church in Fordsville.
Survivors include three children, Merrita Cosimini, Donald Hill and Ronald Hill; and a companion, Joan Condit.
Services: Noon Tuesday at William L. Danks Funeral Home in Beaver Dam. Burial: Render Memorial Cemetery in McHenry. Visitation: From 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, and from 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Tuesday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy: www.danksfuneralhome.com.
