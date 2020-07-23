LEWISPORT — Roger Curtis Basinger, 73, of Hancock County, went to be with the Lord on July 20, 2020. He was a generous and thoughtful soul and a respected leader in his church, community, and family. Roger was born on Sept. 20, 1946, to George and Mary Basinger of Hawesville. He and his wife, Reba Carol (Shadwick), would have been married 50 years this August. He had a big heart and a great sense of humor.
Roger graduated from Hancock County High School, and earned a bachelor’s in biology and a secondary teaching certificate from Kentucky Wesleyan College. He taught at Lewisport Elementary before being drafted into the Army during the Vietnam War, where he served his country as a 2nd Lieutenant Combat Engineer. Upon his return he worked with his father at Hilltop Service Station and Toyland. He began work at the Hancock County Health Department as Senior District Health Environmentalist in 1980 and tirelessly served the community for 26 years, even while battling Lymes Disease in the 1990s. In the position, he was known for responding to calls for help at all hours, giving nature talks, and riding in the “Skeeter Eater” spray truck.
Roger was a lifelong member at Hawesville United Methodist Church and attended Bethlehem United Methodist. He served for years as the volunteer board President for the Yelvington Annual Campmeeting revival, and he was a member of the United Methodist Men, a UMYF leader, and a lay speaker and District Lay Leader. As a youth he was active in 4-H and the Boy Scouts, later working with his dad as an Assistant Scout Master. He was a member of VFW Post 5186 and organizer of the Dog and Pet Show at the Hancock County Fair. In 2003 Roger was honored as the Hancock County Citizen of the Year. Roger’s hobbies included fishing, farming and nature-watching, collecting Hot Wheels and knives, sending notes and cards to friends, and watching UK basketball.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and his sisters Marella Russelburg and Patricia Basinger.
Roger is survived and missed by his wife, Carol Basinger; daughter, Tonya (Phillip) Northenor; son, Clint (Lindsey Whittle) Basinger; two nieces, Rita Russelburg and Mary Joyce Dauby; brother-in-law, Vernon Russelburg; and his much-loved grandsons, Daniel and Samuel Northenor.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday July 24, 2020, at Gibson & Son Funeral Home, Lewisport with burial following in Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Roger’s family will be greeting friends on Friday from 10:30 a.m. until service time at the funeral home.
Share your memories and condolences with Rogers family at www.gibsonandsonfh.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorial comtributons may be made to the Hawesville V.F.W. or the Yelvington Annual Campmeeting, 10400 Campground Rd. Lewisport, KY 42351.
