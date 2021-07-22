Roger D. Kirtley, 70, of Owensboro, passed away Wednesday, July 21, 2021. The Daviess County native was born Jan. 9, 1951, to the late William and Alberta “Bert” Neal Kirtley. Roger graduated from Daviess County High School (class of 1969) and later served his country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He was employed as a heavy equipment operator and truck driver for A&R, which later became Coastal Gas based in El Paso, Texas. As a friendly and witty person, Roger had no enemies and was loved by many who knew him. AmVets Post 119 in Owensboro was a big part of his life, as he visited there almost every day for the last 14 years.
Survivors include his son, Luke Kirtley of Seaford, Delaware; two stepsons, Jake and Sam (Karen) Baker, both of Owensboro, and their mother, Karen LeCates; granddaughter Tabitha “Tabby” Kirtley; brother Gary Kirtley, also of Owensboro; and several nieces and nephews.
There will be a graveside service with military honors at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 9, at Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Burial will be in the Field of Honor at Owensboro Memorial Gardens.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Jon Z. Pearl AmVets Post 119, 1400 Triplett St., Owensboro, KY 42303.
