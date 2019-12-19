FRUITLAND PARK, Fla. -- Roger D. Stobaugh, 76, of Fruitland Park, Florida, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, at the Villages Regional Hospital in Florida.
Roger Dale Stobaugh was born Aug. 10, 1943, in Muhlenberg County to the late Freeman and Carlen Vincent Stobaugh and was married to Mary Nell Bibb on Aug. 10, 1963. Roger retired as a quality control manager from Marvel Industries in Richmond, Indiana, and attended Cypress Primitive Baptist Church. He enjoyed traveling, visiting all 50 states--excluding Alaska--fishing, woodworking and was able to make or repair almost anything. In addition to his parents, Roger was preceded in death by two daughters, Melanie Stobaugh and Angela Jenkins; and by a grandson, Aaron Stobaugh.
Survivors include his wife of 56 years, Mary Stobaugh; a son, Alan Stobaugh (Shelley) of Eaton, Ohio; a daughter, Mollie Aylor (Andrew) of Fruitland Park, Florida; 10 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Services will be 11 a.m. Friday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel with Elder Steve Whitaker officiating. Burial will be in the Poplar Grove Cemetery in McLean County. Friends may visit with Roger's family from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday and from 9 to 11 a.m. Friday at Musters in Calhoun.
The Roger D. Stobaugh family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Poplar Grove Cemetery Fund, P.O. Box 234, Sacramento, KY 42372. Memorial contribution envelopes will be available at Musters in Calhoun.
