Roger D. Worth, 73, of Owensboro, passed away Sunday, March 14, 2021, while in the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. He was born in Owensboro to the late John H. Worth and Naomi Riddle Worth. Roger was a career industrial arts educator at Owensboro High School for 27 years. He founded the Industrial Technology Education program and served as its director until his retirement. An avid golfer, Roger volunteered at the Summit Golf Club after retirement. Roger was active for many years in veteran’s fundraising. He was a member of V.F.W. Post 696 and treasured his friendships there.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, John L. Worth; his sister-in-law, Judy; and his great-nephew, John L. Worth III.
Survivors include his wife of 52 years, Carol McGinnis Worth; son Aaron Worth (Jamie); grandson Breydan Worth; granddaughter Windsor Worth; two nephews, John L. Worth II (Robin Clark) and Jason Worth (Beth); great-nephews Beau Worth and Radley Worth; great-niece Chandler Worth; and numerous cousins.
There will be no services. Visitation is from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory.
The number of those attending the visitation shall be within the current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear personal protective masks. The family requests that everyone please dress casually.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Veterans’ Honor Guard at the VFW Post 696, 311 W. Veterans Blvd., Owensboro, KY 42301.
