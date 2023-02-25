PARKER, COLORADO — Roger Dale Freels, 78, or Parker, Colorado, formerly of Owensboro, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, from a hard-fought battle with cancer. He was born Dec. 28, 1944, to the late A.D. and Ina Ruth Fitzgerald Freels. He was a 1963 graduate of Daviess County High School, and he also graduated from Pasadena College in California. He retired from his position as a pharmaceutical representative with Johnson & Johnson after 28 years of service. He was also a pastor in Nebraska, California, and Colorado, and he served as a chaplain for the Colorado State Patrol in Denver.
Roger was an avid UK fan! He had a very adventurous personality which led to him pursue getting his pilot’s license. He enjoyed many hobbies like his prize-winning ‘57 Thunderbird convertible, hunting, fishing, camping, RVing, and traveling. He was pleased to have accomplished visiting every presidential library and, most of all, watching and sharing time with his boys and grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Roger was preceded in death by his younger brother, Larry Freels.
Roger is survived by his devoted wife of 57 years, Judi; sons, Rod (Jody) of Colorado and Ryan (Jenny) of Olathe, Kansas; grandchildren, Courtney, Danielle, Colton, Boston, and Karina; great-grandchild, Wesley; siblings, Arnold (Brenda) Freels and Linda (Glenn) Goins Amerson; sisters-in-law, Shirley Freels, Kathy (Larry) Keel of Evansville, Indiana, Connie Freels of Louisville, and Tim (Mary) Freels; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. CST Saturday, March 4, 2023, at Denver First Church in Denver, Colorado. Live streaming will be available at denverfirstchurch.com.
Commented