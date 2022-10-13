Roger Dale Tooley, 72, of Livia, passed away Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at his home on the farm where he was also born. He was born January 29, 1950, in Livia to the late James Edward Tooley and Hazel June Goodwin Tooley. Roger was a retired mail carrier for the U.S. Postal Service. He was a member of Buck Creek Baptist Church.
He is survived by his wife, Debbie Tooley; daughter, Kim Nevitt (Jimmy); granddaughters, Lauren Nevitt and Brittney Fischer (Matt); grandson, Logan Nevitt (Emma); four great-grandchildren, Warren Nevitt, Georgia Osborne, and Michael and Ava Fischer; and a sister, Linda Story (Johnny).
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, October 14, 2022, at Buck Creek Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Green Brier Church Cemetery. Visitation is from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory and from 9 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the church.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Buck Creek Baptist Church, 3788 North U.S. Highway 431, Calhoun, KY 42327.
Online messages of condolences may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
