Roger Dale Tooley, 72, of Livia, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, at his home on the farm where he was also born. He was born Jan. 29, 1950, in Livia to the late James Edward Tooley and Hazel June Goodwin Tooley. Roger was a retired mail carrier for the U.S. Postal Service. He was a member of Buck Creek Baptist Church.
He is survived by his wife, Debbie Tooley; daughter, Kim Nevitt (Jimmy); granddaughters, Lauren Nevitt and Brittney Fischer (Matt); grandson, Logan Nevitt (Emma); four great-grandchildren, Warren Nevitt, Georgia Osborne and Michael and Ava Fischer; and a sister, Linda Story (Johnny).
The funeral service was held Friday at Buck Creek Baptist Church. Burial was at Green Brier Church Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Buck Creek Baptist Church, 3788 North U.S. Highway 431, Calhoun, KY 42327.
