LIVERMORE — Roger Daugherty, 73, of Livermore, died Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, at the Heartford House. He retired as a heavy equipment operator and was a U.S. Army veteran.
Survivors include his wife, Sherry Daugherty; daughters Robin Hayden and Misty Camron; brothers Thomas Dillinger, Ricky Free and Dalton Free; and sisters Elizabeth Trimble, Jane Aldridge and Candy Clark.
Service: 2 p.m. Saturday at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel. Burial: Island Community Cemetery, McLean County, with military honors. Visitation: After 11 a.m. Saturday.
Expressions of sympathy: Roger Daugherty, Memorial Fund, c/o Muster Funeral Homes, P.O. Box 228, Livermore, KY 42352.
