Roger Dean Allen, 53, of Owensboro, passed away on March 5, 2021. On Aug. 15, 1967, Roger was born in Hammond, Indiana, to Carroll Dean and Beverly Dye Allen. He enjoyed welding, tree trimming, working on mechanics, and just being a jack of all trades.
Roger also loved being outdoors as often as possible and cheering on the Chicago Bears.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Beverly Dye Allen.
Survivors include his two daughters, Taylor Surrell (Bradley) and Jacklynn Chambers; son, Nathan Allen; father, Carroll “Dean” Allen; step-mother, Gwen Allen; seven grandchildren; brother, Jason Allen (Melissa); many loved ones, and his best friend and canine companion, Maggy Moo
The services for Mr. Allen will be private.
Care by Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Memories and condolences for the family of Roger Allen may be left at
