Roger Devin Richeson, 60, of Owensboro, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, at Ascension St. Vincent Hospital in Evansville, Indiana. He was born Oct. 22, 1960, in Daviess County. Roger was the owner of Roger Richeson Custom Building and Remodeling. He attended Owensboro Christian Church and was a member of the Corvette Club and Owensboro Ballroom Dance Club. Roger enjoyed ballroom dancing, hunting, racing, woodworking, traveling and was a jack-of-all-trades.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Ruth Ann Gordon Haynes; father John David Marret Sr.; and a sister, Cynthia Gaye Richeson.
He is survived by the love of his life and wife of 39 1/2 years, Margie Edge Richeson; three daughters, Devin M. Richeson, Amber R. Gutierrez (Adrian) and Morgan E. Richeson (Cody Field); grandchildren Emery, Paisley and Zack; dad J.R. Richeson; and many stepsiblings and half-siblings.
Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday in the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will follow in Pleasant Grove Cemetery in Sorgho. Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday and after 10 a.m. Saturday.
