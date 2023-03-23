Roger E. Fuqua, 61, of Owensboro, passed away Monday, Mar. 20, 2023, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born May 10, 1961, in Daviess County to the late Augustus Lee Fuqua and Shirley Smith Fuqua. Roger worked as a truck driver for Omega Asphalt Company.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by siblings, Randy Fuqua, David Fuqua, Charles Fuqua, Elsie Mattingly, and Bonnie Fuqua.
He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Anna Fuqua; five sons, Dylan Mattingly (Anna), Jason Fuqua (Bri), Roger Fuqua, Jr. (Teeonna), Josh Meyer, and Roger Morris; five daughters, Melissa Allgood (Herbert), Kelsey Fuqua (Ty), Kelly Pierce (Chek), April Bivens (Tom), and Maggie Fuqua (Sean); 14 grandchildren, Tyler, Devon, Christopher, Jase, Amber, Peyton, Kara, Mia, Belle, Cassius, Beth, Jayden, Alison, and Princess; two great-grandchildren, Jordan and Gracie; sister, Betty Bryan (Ron); brothers, Thomas Fuqua (Lucille) and Ricky Fuqua (Crystal); mother-in-law, Ann Sloan; several nieces and nephews; and special friends, Connie Fuqua, Robert Bowlin, and Gary Baker.
The funeral service will be 5 p.m. Sunday, Mar. 26, 2023, at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation is from noon until the time of the service Sunday at the funeral home.
