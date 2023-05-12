BEAVER DAM — Roger G. Snyder, 82, of Beaver Dam, died Thursday, May 11, 2023, at Signature of Hartford. Roger was born in Hawesville to the late Oscar and Barbara Riley Snyder. He was a truck driver and served in the U.S. Navy.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Sue Snyder; four brothers, Joe Snyder, Tim Snyder, Daniel Snyder, and John Snyder; and two sisters, Katie Ann Snyder and Gere Whitfill.
Survivors include eight daughters, Kim (Joe) Vincent of Beaver Dam, Angie Maiden of Beaver Dam, Mandy (Greg) Logsdon of Beaver Dam, Courtney (Tyler) Dukate of Owensboro, Sonya (Wade) Brandle of Lewisport, Leighann Rice of Owensboro, Kim Coon of Lewisport, and Felicia Sandefur of Lewisport; five sons, Ralph Goodwine, Jr. of Beaver Dam, Scott Goodwine of Morgantown, Cody Goodwine of South Carolina, Donnie (Judy) Snyder of Hawesville, and Kevin Snyder of Lewisport; a sister, Bonnie Royalty of Harden; five brothers, Pete (Lois) Snyder of Hawesville, Everette Snyder of Hardinsburg, Carl (Charlotte) Snyder of Owensboro, David (Jo Carol) Snyder of Lewisport, and Phil (Cathy) Snyder of Harden, KY; 32 grandchildren; 47 great-grandchildren; and nine great-great-grandchildren.
The funeral service will be noon Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home in Beaver Dam, with Bro. Jeremy Robinson officiating. Burial will be in Old Salem Cemetery near Horse Branch. Visitation is 4 to 8 p.m. Monday and 9 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home. Military rites will be presented by the Ohio County Honor Guard.
Online condolences may be sent to bevilbrosfuneralhomes.com.
Commented