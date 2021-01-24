PISMO BEACH, Calif. — Roger Gregory Franey passed away peacefully from metastatic pancreatic cancer in the comfort of his home and with family by his side on Jan. 14, 2021, at the age of 88.
Roger was born Jan. 16, 1932, in Whitesville, the son of Mary Alice Bumpus and Walter Thomas Franey. Roger was the youngest of 11 children. Roger was born on a farm and had a hard childhood, running the farm alone during World War II. He attended Trinity High School in Whitesville and was a business major at the University of Detroit when his education was cut short by being drafted into military service in 1951. Roger failed the physical, but while temporarily living with his aunt and uncle in Visalia, California, he met his future wife of 63 years, Elinor Bianco. They were married on Valentine’s Day in 1953.
Roger initially worked for A & M Carpet in Visalia, but quickly decided to open his own business, which was incorporated on Aug. 15, 1955, as Franey Floor Covering. Roger had a wonderful business and customer reputation and was very active in maintaining Visalia’s downtown business district. Roger recruited two of his sons, David and Mark, into the business and retired at the end of 1994 to care for Elinor.
Roger and Elinor permanently moved to the central California coast after caring for Elinor’s mother in 2001. In retirement, Roger enjoyed playing golf, traveling and spending time with his extensive family and friends.
Roger was preceded in death by his wife, Elinor, who died of natural causes on June 11, 2016.
Roger is survived by his sister, Dorothy Barnard of Whitesville; eight children, Stephen (Jane) Franey of Portland, Oregon, Mark (Jan) Franey of Visalia, California, David (Gina Griffiths) Franey of Visalia, California, Susan (Steve) Bledsoe of Greenville, South Carolina, Robert (Melanie) Franey of Dalton, Georgia; Babe (Joan Beltran) Franey of Clayton, California, Nancy (Ken) Stout of Visalia, California, and Diane (Franey) Woodall of San Rafael, California; 18 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
A rosary and memorial Mass will be 1 p.m. PST Friday in the courtyard at George McCann School in Visalia, California. Masks are required. A private burial will be held at Visalia Public Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, consider a contribution to the Endowment Fund at Trinity High School, 10510 Main Cross St., Whitesville, KY 42378.
