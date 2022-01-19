Roger L. James, 82, of Owensboro, passed away Saturday, January 15, 2022, at the Western Kentucky Veterans Center in Hanson. He was born August 15, 1939, in McHenry to the late Rex and Catherine Culbertson James. Roger was a veteran of the United States Army, serving for three years, and was stationed in France and Germany.
He was retired from OMU as a maintenance foreman and worked for Froebeter Farms. Roger was a member of the Kentucky Antique Farm Machinery Association for 20 years. He enjoyed working on and pulling antique tractors. Roger loved to travel with his wife Carol in their motor home and was a member of the Owensboro Motorcycle Club since 1972. Roger also was a member of St. John United Methodist Church.
Along with his parents, he was also preceded in death by his first wife, Margie James; and his brother,
Paul James.
Roger is survived by his wife of 20 years, Carol Winstead James; stepdaughters, Judy Lamb, Tammy Burns, and Lisa MacElderry; and sister-in-law, Jewell James.
The graveside service for Roger will be held at a later date due to Covid-19.
Care by Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to St. John United Methodist Church.
Memories and condolences for the family of Roger may be left at www.glenncares.com.
Commented