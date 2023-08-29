Roger Laymon Gray, 84, of Owensboro, passed away Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, at his home surrounded by his children. He was born Feb. 24, 1939, in Ohio County to the late Everett Lamont Gray and Bonnie Ailene Trail. Roger served in the United States Army during the Vietnam era and was stationed in Lebanon and Vietnam from 1958 to 1959. He was a member of the Owensboro Masonic Lodge #130 since 1968, a lifetime member of the Amvets Post #75, member of the American Legion Post #9, member of the Ensor Lodge #729, member of the Rizpah Shriners, and he was a Shriner clown.
He retired from Alcoa Aluminum after 27 years of dedicated service. Roger also enjoyed gardening and was passionate about donating dog and cat food to the animal shelter, even asking for it on his birthday so he could make another contribution.
Along with his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife, Mary Jane Hamilton Gray; brother, Owen Dale Gray; and three children, Shirley, Susie, and Robert Gray.
Roger is survived by his two sons, Jeffrey Lee Gray (Connie) and Scott Allen Gray (Dana); two daughters, Sherry Lynn Johnson (Tommy) and Cynthia Jean Brockwell (Mike); eight grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and a sister, Carla Dawson Kamp.
A time of gather for Roger’s family and friends will be held from 4 to 6 p.m., with a Masonic service taking place at 5:30 p.m., Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Masonic Homes of Kentucky, Masonic Home, KY 40041.
Memories and condolences for the family of Roger Gray may be left at www.glenncares.com.
