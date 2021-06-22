Roger Lee Best, devoted husband, loving dad, caring son, brother, and friend passed away June 18, 2021, at 34 years old. He was born Jan. 19, 1987, in Grayson County to Terry “Lucky” Best and Vicky Pearl. Roger loved riding his motorcycle and was a Harley Davidson enthusiast. He enjoyed fishing, barbecuing, and spending time with his family. There was nothing more he enjoyed though than time spent with his wife and kids. Roger will be remembered for being a mentor and helper. He was greatly loved and will be sorely missed.
He was preceded in death by his father, Terry “Lucky” Best; his stepfather, Lannie Joe Pearl; his maternal grandparents, Roger and Lucille Bratcher; his paternal grandmother, Anna Corine Pearl; and his sister, Jennifer Pearl.
Roger is survived by his wife of 12 years, Jessica Payne Best; his children, Vicktoria Best, Dalyn Best, Jaxson Best, and Madelyn Best; his mother, Vicky Bratcher Pearl; his mother-in-law, Lashell Payne; his brothers, William (Tiffany) Pearl, Ben (Selena) Pearl, and Derrick Bratcher; his nieces and nephews, Jon Pearl, Courtney Pearl, Carley Pearl, Hunter Pearl, Jimmie Johnson, and Natalie Wood; his brothers and sisters-in-law, Kelli and Eric Wood and Patrick and Ashley Payne; his aunts and uncles, Leila and Lynn Ball, William Bratcher, and Travis Bratcher; and several cousins.
Public visitation will be from 12 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. After the visitation, the family invites everyone to take a ride with them in honor of Roger’s life. Please tie a black bandanna around your handlebars. A celebration of life will take place at a later date.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Best family, c/o Jessica Best, 900 Old Hartford Road, Owensboro, KY 42303.
Memories and messages of condolence for the family of Roger Best may be offered online at www.glenncares.com.
Commented