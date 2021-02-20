HAWESVILLE — Roger Lee Howard, 66, of Hawesville, died at his home after a lengthy illness Friday, Feb. 12, 2021. He was born March 11, 1954, to the late Vivian and BB Howard Sr. He was a U.S. Navy veteran and a member of Local 1392. Roger loved to play pool and enter pool tournaments. He loved watching UK basketball and old Westerns. He was well known in the community of Knottsville and had lots of friends. Roger just recently received all his sacraments and became a member of St. Lawrence Church.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother, Darrell Howard.
Roger is survived by his children, Gina (Mickey) Boarman, Kerri Howard, Lee (Heather) Howard, Adam (Shelley) Howard and Billy (Whitney) Howard; 13 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and nine siblings, Jerry (Tammy) Howard, BB (Shirley) Howard Jr., Gary (Ida Mae) Howard, Ronnie (Penny) Howard, Allen (Lenny) Howard, Precilla (Frankie) Haynes, Debbie (Bill) Schofield, Sue (Bobby) Henderson and Rick Howard; and several nieces and nephews.
The family requests expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301.
A funeral Mass will be said noon Monday at St. Mary of the Woods with burial following at St. Lawrence Cemetery.
The number of those attending the visitation or funeral service shall be within current health and safety directives. Family and friends must wear appropriate personal protective masks.
