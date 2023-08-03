CROMWELL — Roger Lee Reynolds, 56, of Cromwell, passed away Sunday, July 30, 2023, at his home. Born in Owensboro Nov. 20, 1966, he was the son of the late Herman William and Martha Hendricks Reynolds. Mr. Reynolds loved fishing, UK basketball, and vacationing in Gulf Shores, Alabama. More than anything, he loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by a son, Roger Lee Best.
Surviving are his fiancee’ of 27 years, Karen Ellis; children, Haley Ellis and Zachary Ellis; brothers, Joe (Janice) Reynolds and Eddie Reynolds; 11 grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral arrangements will be private with care entrusted to Cardinal Cremation Society.
