Roger R. Sanders, 75, formerly of Vincennes, Indiana, and Owensboro, passed away Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, in Lawrenceville, Illinois. He was born April 15, 1945, in Vincennes to the late James and Julia Renwald Sanders. Roger’s father was a veterinarian in Decker, Indiana, where he was raised. After high school, Roger enlisted in the National Guard and then transferred to the Army Reserve. He retired from Alcoa after 34 years of service and was a member of Peace Lutheran Church in Owensboro for 45 years. Roger enjoyed spending time with family and friends, fishing and church activities. Roger was also preceded in death by his wife of 39 years, Annette Marrette Sanders, on Sept. 10, 2004; and two brothers, Maurice and Vaughn Sanders.
Surviving are a sister, Ardythe (John) Zollars; numerous nieces and nephews, including Kyla (Bill) Funk of Lawrenceville; and many friends.
Services for Roger with limited attendance will be Tuesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory with Pastor Roger Sassman officiating. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Henderson. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
The number of those attending the visitation and service for Roger shall be within current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear appropriate personal protective masks when attending.
Memories and condolences for the family can be shared at www.glenncares.com.
Commented