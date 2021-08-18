MCHENRY — Roger W. Goff, 75, of McHenry, went to his heavenly home Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, at Chautauqua Health and Rehab. He was born Nov. 9, 1945, in Ohio County to the late Buel Oden Goff and Ola Sailing Goff. Roger retired from Peabody Coal Co. and was a member of New Assembly Church. He loved his family, church and his dog, Toby. He enjoyed dirt track racing, especially the time he spent with his children at GP Racing.
Aside from his parents, he was preceded in death by his son and daughter-in-law, Jackie and Tracie Goff; two brothers, William P. “Pal” Goff and Robert Lawson “R.L.” Goff; and three sisters, Betty Geary, Wilda Simpson and Christine Scott.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his loving wife, Rebecca “Becky” Goff of McHenry; son Rodney (Shannon) Goff of Hartford; daughter Cynthia (Dale) Pierce of McHenry; three grandchildren, Amber (Brad) Embry, Candice (Will) Stevens and Paige Goff; five great-grandchildren, Kaylee, Molly and Rhett Embry and Caroline and Tanner Stevens; and two brothers, Bobby Joe Goff of Belton and James (Alma) Goff of Beaver Dam.
Services will be 1 p.m. Thursday at New Assembly Church, 425 Highway 1543, Hartford, KY 42347, with the Rev. Lealin Geary officiating. Burial will follow in Render Memorial Cemetery in McHenry. Friends may visit with Roger’s family from 9 a.m. until the time of service Thursday at the church.
Online condolences may be left for the family of Roger W. Goff by visiting his memorial tribute at www.danksfuneralhome.com.
