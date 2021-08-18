Roger W. Whitler, 82, of Owensboro, passed away Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, at Signature HealthCARE at Hillcrest. He was born April 12, 1939, in Fordsville to the late Edmond and Gola Rhea Stone Whitler. Roger was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church and retired from the Phillip Morris Tobacco Co. in 1993. Roger became a Christian on Aug. 31, 1997, and was baptized on Sept. 7, 1997, by the Rev. Ernest Colbert of Poplar Grove Baptist Church in Hancock County. He was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church. Roger was a U.S. Army veteran, having served with Company A 82nd Combat Engineers in Bad Kissingen, Germany, serving as a Jeep driver specialist and was a member of the American Legion Post #9. He was a Kentucky Colonel and enjoyed fishing, hunting, and family genealogy.
Besides his parents, Roger was preceded in death by four brothers and a sister, Jess, James Darrel and Russell Lynn Arnold, Johnny Whitler and Linda Carol Arnold.
Surviving are his wife of 42 years, Patricia S. Whitler; three sisters-in-law, Gail Arnold and Mary Arnold, both of Owensboro, and Rita Anselmo of Boyds, Maryland; many cousins, including Robert Earl Davis and wife June of Hancock County; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Services will be 2 p.m. Thursday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory with burial following in Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Mercy Ships (Mercyships.org), P.O. Box 1930, Lindale, TX 75771.
Memories and condolences to the family can be shared at www.glenncares.com.
