CENTERTOWN — Roland (Bud) Jones, 88, of Centertown, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Roland was born Feb. 14, 1932, in Grandview, Indiana, to Arlie and Ruby Abshire Jones.
Roland served three years in Korea in the Army Engineering Battalion, reaching the rank of master sergeant. During his time of duty, he was awarded the Korean Service Medal with three Bronze Stars and the UN Service Medal. After his time in the military, Roland lived in Florida for a time where he owned a fleet of shrimp boats. He also traveled extensively operating heavy equipment building oil pipelines in Saudi Arabia, South America and Iran. He moved back to the United States where he retired from Big Rivers Power Company in Kentucky.
Roland was preceded in death by two brothers, Fred Jones and Jerry Dale Jones.
Survivors include his wife, Barbara Minton Jones; son, Kevin Jones, of Florida; two stepsons, Tommy (Kim) Minton, of Bowling Green, and Tony (Terri) Minton, of Beaver Dam; seven grandchildren, Katie Sawyer, of Florida, Shawn (Ladonya) Minton, of Smith’s Grove, Caressa (Phillip) Napier, of Austin, Anthony Wesley, of Oregon, Austin Daniel, of Bowling Green, Spenser Cook and Riley Minton, both of Beaver Dam; seven great-grandchildren, Riley, Fisher, Audrey, Abby, Presley, Eleanor and Emily; sisters, Wanda Stepro, of Pontiac, Illinois, Norma Goodwin and Deloris Wangler, of Rockport, Indiana; brothers, Glen Jones and Shirley Eugene Jones, of Rockport, Indiana; and sister-in-law, Kathleen Jones (Fred).
Due to new COVID-19 restrictions a memorial service will be held at a later date. Bevil Bros. Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be sent to bevil
Commented