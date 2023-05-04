HARTFORD — Roland C. Smith, 87, of Hartford, died Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at the Heartford House in Owensboro. Roland was born in the Equality community in Ohio County to the late Robert Clarence and Ada Carter Smith. He retired from Young Manufacturing in Beaver Dam where he worked as a bander and sawyer. Roland was a member of Centertown Masonic Lodge #714 F&AM and enjoyed gardening and woodworking, especially making bird feeders.
Survivors include his wife of 64 years Golda Mae Smith; three daughters, Nancy (Tim) Barnes, Carla Partridge, and Judy Smith; and one grandson, Erich (Rebekah) Smith.
The funeral service will be 11 a.m. Friday, May 5, 2023, at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home in Beaver Dam, with Bro. Brent Howard officiating. Burial will be in Sunnyside Cemetery in Beaver Dam. Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m., with a Masonic service at 7 p.m., Thursday and 9 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be sent to bevilbrosfuneralhomes.com.
