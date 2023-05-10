Rollie Luevelyn “Lue” Toomey, 81, of Owensboro, passed away Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born Feb. 1, 1942, in the Redhill community of Daviess County to the late Rollie Arnold and Virginia Ruthe Hinton Tyler. Lue retired from General Electric, attended beautician and cosmetology school, and worked at J. C. Penney’s in the cosmetics department. She enjoyed working word search puzzles, going to the movies, playing cards with her sister, and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Lue was a person that would help anyone in need.
Surviving are her husband of 61 years, Darrell Toomey; two daughters, Diana Fitzgerald of Owensboro and Shelley Mays and husband, Brian, of Newburgh, Indiana; four grandchildren, Bradley Fitzgerald of Owensboro and Maddox, Seth, and Sloane Mays of Newburgh, Indiana; a sister, Susie Locher and husband, Steve, of Owensboro; and a brother, Lanny Tyler and wife, Donna, of Owensboro.
The funeral service for Lue will be noon Thursday, May 11, 2023, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory with burial following in Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation is 9 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Messages and condolences to the family can be shared at www.glenncares.com.
