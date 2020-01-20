DENISON, Texas — Romona Faye Smith, 82, of Denison, passed away on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020. Romona was born Sept. 28, 1937, in Owensboro, to Henrietta King-Kemp and William L Kemp.
Romona is survived by son William Eric Smith (Nini), of Rowlett, Texas; and daughter Jovanna Reeves (Tommy), of Whitewright, Texas.
Romona was preceded in death by her spouse, Arvis Smith; father William L. Kemp and mother Henrietta King-Kemp.
Services will take place Saturday, Jan. 17, at Fairview Cemetery in Denison.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.bratcherfuneralhome.com for the Smith family.
Bratcher Funeral Home in Denison has been entrusted with the services.
Commented