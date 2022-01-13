Ronald C. Boarman, 75, of Owensboro, passed away surrounded by the ones he cherished on Jan. 11, 2022. He was born Oct. 6, 1946 in Whitesville to the late Wilford Cletus and Mary Rosalia Howard Boarman. Ronald was a Vietnam Army Veteran, a member of the American Legion Post #9, and member of Precious Blood Catholic Church.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brothers, William and James Boarman.
Ronald is survived by his wife of 47 years, Frances French Boarman; his son, Ben (Heidi) Boarman; his siblings, Patsy Boarman, Lois Jean (Tom) Wedding, JoAnn (Leo) Kauffeld, George (Matnae) Boarman, Sue Carol (Don) Smith, Mary Teresa (Jim) Smith, and Tony Boarman; and his sister-in-laws, Peggy Boarman and Sharon Boarman.
Services will be Noon Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, at Precious Blood Catholic Church. Visitation will be
10 a.m. until Noon, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022 at Precious Blood Catholic Church. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Wendell Foster Center, 815 Triplett Street, Owensboro, Kentucky 42303, envelopes will be available at the church.
Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mr. Boarman.
