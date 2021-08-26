HAWESVILLE — Ronald D. Axton, 62, of Hawesville, passed away Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born in Evansville, Indiana, on May 1, 1959, to the late Daniel and Vivian Lamar Axton. Ronnie was a fiberglass finisher and loved to ride motorcycles. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.
Ronnie was preceded in death by a daughter, Lori Axton; sister Diane Axton; brothers Danny and Tim Axton; and nephew Jeremy Axton.
He is survived by his spouse, Sheri Baker Axton; daughter Misty (Josh) Kellems; grandsons Dillon and Dalton Kellems; brother Mike Axton; along with several nieces and nephews.
Services will be 1 p.m. Thursday at Gibson & Son Funeral Home, Hawesville Chapel with burial following in Serenity Hills. Ronnie’s family will be greeting friends from 10 a.m. until service time Thursday at the funeral home.
Commented