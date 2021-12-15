Ronald D. “Coach” Craighead, 75, of Owensboro, passed away Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, at his home. He was born in Bowling Green on Sept. 1, 1946, to the late HC and Dorothy Wims Craighead. Ronald earned his bachelor’s degree, master’s degree and Rank 1 from Western Kentucky University. He retired after 37 years of service from the Hancock County School System as a P.E. teacher and coach. Ronald was a Kentucky Colonel. “Coach” had a special relationship with many of his former students and athletes that carried over into their adult lives — as a true friend. Whether it was football camp, track and field/cross country or P.E. class, he gave his all for the students/athletes and made a lasting impression while doing so.
Ronald was preceded in death by his sister, Sheila Davis.
He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Janice Burns Craighead; daughter Kim (Neil) Corley; son Dr. Kyle (Dr. Laura) Craighead; granddaughters Kristin Corley, Hadley Corley, Laney Craighead, Piper Craighead and Leah Craighead; three nephews; one niece; and several special cousins.
Services will be private as per family wishes.
Memorial contributions may be made to Camp Hendon at www.camphendon.org/donate.
Share your memories and condolences with his family at www.gibsonandsonfh.com.
Commented