Ronald D. Cox, 66, of Owensboro, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born June 21, 1954, in Owensboro to Essie and Betty Wilson Cox. Ronald worked for the Owensboro public school system.
He was preceded in death by his father, Essie Cox; his wife, Elizabeth Ann Cox; and sister Kathy Cox.
He is survived by his mother, Betty Cox; two daughters, Sherri Rather and Samantha Williams; son Andrew Cox; five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; two sisters, Teresa Barrows and Cindy Foster (Scott); several nieces and nephews; and companion Karen Rhinerson.
Graveside services will be 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 31, at Resurrection Cemetery. James H. Davis Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
The number of those attending the service shall be within the current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear personal protective masks.
