HARTFORD -- Ronald Dale "Ronnie" Fulkerson, 75, gained his heavenly birth on Aug. 30, 2019. He was born in Centertown on May 21, 1944, son of the late Gene and Irene West Fulkerson. He retired from Peabody Coal Co., Ken Surface Mine, where he worked as a welder and was a member of UMWA Local 8941. He was a member of Centertown Masonic Lodge 714. He was a faithful member of Life Harvest Ministries Worship Center in Island and was a member of the Breakfast Club, where he joined many of his friends daily. Ronnie also was preceded in death by his brother, Walker Fulkerson.
He was in a class all his own with his endless wisdom and timeless advice, much of the time ending in hilarious laughter. He will be missed.
Survivors include his daughters, Cindy Norsworthy (Eric) and Lisa Patton; grandchildren Lindsay McLevaine (Kris), Kody Likens (Jamie), Leslie Osborne, Roslynn Jourdan and Reid Patton; great-grandchildren Lois June McLevaine, Elodie McLevaine, Holder Osborne, Lavender Jourdan and Case Likens; sisters Electa Brock and Phyllis Coppage (Monty); and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be 3 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4, at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home in Beaver Dam. Burial will follow in Small Hous Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family Wednesday from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be sent to bevilbrosfuneralhomes.com.
