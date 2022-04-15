LIVERMORE — Ronald Dane Clark, 50, of Livermore, died Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at his home. Ron was the owner/operator of Fight’s Floor Care in Madisonville and was a U.S. Army Veteran of Operation Desert Storm.
Survivors: wife, Michele Clark; a son, Spenser Clark; a daughter, Haley Clark; and two sisters, Kristie Howell (Tony) and Ashley Thompson (Jon).
Service: 3 p.m. Saturday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel. Burial: Free Union Cemetery in Sacramento with Military Honors conducted by the McLean County Veterans of Foreign Wars Memorial Post #5415. Visitation: 1 p.m. until the time of the service on Saturday at the
funeral home.
Ron’s services will be streamed live on www.musterfuneralhomes.com at 3 p.m. Saturday.
The Ronald Dane Clark family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to McLean County Animal Shelter; P.O. Box 127; Calhoun, Kentucky 42327.
