Ronald "Doc" Anthony Roby, of Whitesville, passed away Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, in Owensboro. He was born Aug. 4, 1951, in Hancock County to Marion and Mary C. (Rearden) Roby. He had a good heart and a special love for animals. Ronnie was a retired semitrailer truck driver and a member of St. Mary of the Woods Catholic Church in Whitesville.
Ronnie was preceded in death by his wife, Myra; his father, Marion Roby; a sister, Sheila; a brother, Carl; sister-in-law Judy Roby; and brother-in-law Frank Pfeiffer.
Ronnie is survived by his mother, Mary C. Roby; brothers Mike Roby, Dennis W. "Butch" Roby (Kathy) and Phillip Roby; sisters Linda Pfeiffer, D.J. Guittar, Donna Gilmore (Tony), Charlotte Roby and Veda Mattingly (Lou); sister-in-law Marcie Roby; stepdaughters Christi Hagan (Brandon) and Emily Daniel; and stepgrandchildren Brayden and Shelby Daniel and Isabelle Hagan; along with multiple loving nephews and nieces, the best uncles and aunts and lifelong friend Lowell Higdon.
Funeral Mass will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, at St. Mary of the Woods with Father Brian Roby officiating. Burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy can be made for Masses or memorial contributions to St. Mary of the Woods Catholic Church.
Messages of condolence may be made at www.cecilfuneralhome.com.
