Ronald E. Alexander was born Feb. 20, 1954, in Owensboro and passed away Sunday, Mar. 12, 2023. He graduated from Daviess County High School in 1972, received a bachelor’s degree in geology from the University of Kentucky in 1977, and obtained a master’s degree from Webster University in 1995. He worked for Reynolds/Layne Corporation for over 30 years.
Ron was a man of the Christian faith, adventurous, and fiercely loyal to his family and friends. He loved roller skating, skiing, hunting, deep sea fishing, and especially traveling.
He was proceeded in death by his father, Ed Alexander.
Ron is survived by his wife, Dianne; mother, Glenda Peyton Alexander; brother, Robert (Joyce) Alexander; and sister, Joy Gager.
Ron was a father figure to Scott (Alison) McGaughey and Tom (Karen) Cook. He was also blessed with seven grandchildren who adored him.
A celebration of his life is being planned and he participated in a very important research project for the benefit of Parkinson’s Disease.
If you so desire please contribute to the following project or to a cause of your choice, UC Foundation/UC Gardner Center, P.O. Box 19970, Cincinnati, OH 45219, Memo: Precision Medicine Neurodegenerative Disease Fund F102530.
