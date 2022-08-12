Ronald E. Long, 78, of Owensboro passed away Sunday, August 7, 2022. He was born July 15, 1944, in Owensboro to the late Margie Sheets. Ronald is a well-respected 57-year veteran of law enforcement and served and retired from the Owensboro Police Department, Pennyrile Task Force, served Daviess County Sherriff Department, and again with Pennyrile Task Force. He was also a member of the Fraternal Order of Police.
Ronald was an avid collector. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and most importantly spending time with his family.
Along with his mother, he is preceded in death by his son, Clint Lambert Long.
Ronald is survived by his children, Shana Long (Thomas) O’Leary and Ronald (Jessica) Long, II; grandchildren, Gage Long, Mary Elsabella O’Leary, Thomas O’Leary, III, Chelsie (Dustin) Brown, Ronald Long, III, Colt Long, Ruger Long, and Kimber Long; great-grandchildren, Ella, Finley, and Gemma Joan; sister, Bonnie Reynolds; and nephew, Sherman Cook.
The funeral service will be 2 p.m. Sunday, August 14, 2022, at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. A private burial will follow for close family and friends. Visitation will be 3 to 8 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. until the time of the service Sunday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of charitable donations made payable to the Ronald McDonald House, Ronald McDonald House Charities Inc., 26345 Network Place Chicago, IL 60673-1263. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mr. Long. Leave your messages of condolence to the family of Ronald E. Long and sign his virtual guestbook at www.haleymcginnis.com.
