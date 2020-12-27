Ronald E. Payne, 69, of Owensboro, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, at his home. He was born in Breckenridge County to the late James Arthur and Nancy D. DeJarnette Payne.
Ronnie was a truck driver for many years and retired from Quality Carriers. In his younger years, he also spent several years as a mechanic at the Don Moore auto dealership. Mr. Payne was a longtime member of Sts. Joseph and Paul Catholic Church and former member of St. Pius Tenth Catholic Church. He was also honored to be named a Kentucky Colonel. Ronnie was passionate about drag racing a lot of fun cars, especially the blue ‘69 Camaro he had for many years. Ronnie enjoyed crossword puzzles and reading Reader’s Digest magazines. Most of all, he loved spending time with family, especially his grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Payne was preceded in death by an infant son, Ronald Paul Payne.
He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Gracie Payne; children Chad E. Payne (Clara Combs) and Brandy T. Keelin (Brandon); grandchildren Colton, Javen and his little buddy, Rylan Keelin; sisters Barbara Mattingly and Mary Ann Champion; brothers James W. (Sharon), Paul V. (Theresa), Donald E. (Tina) and Stewart “Buddy” Payne (Kay); and many nieces and nephews.
The funeral Mass will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at Sts. Joseph and Paul Catholic Church. Burial will be at Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Monday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory and after 9 a.m. Tuesday at the church.
The number of those attending the visitation or funeral Mass for Mr. Payne shall be within current health and safety directives. For visitation at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory, family and friends shall wear a mask and enter the doors under the canopy on the Triplett Street Side.
Memorial contributions may be made to National Kidney Foundation, 30 E. 33rd Street, New York, NY 10016.
