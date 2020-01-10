WHITING, Ind. -- Ronald E. Wright Sr. 69, of Whiting, Indiana, passed away peacefully on the morning of Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, at his residence. He was born June 19, 1950, in Rosine to Edward and Alma Wright. He was a resident of Whiting for the past 54 years. He was a retiree of the LTV Steel Company, East Chicago with a service of 31 years. He also enjoyed woodworking. Ronald was a member of the Highway Rodders Car Club and was very proud when showing his 1933 Ford Cabriolet. He participated monthly at the Whiting cruise nights and showing his cars at many car shows throughout the Calumet region. Devoted to his family, Ronald will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Survivors include his beloved wife of 50 years, Martha Unate Wright of Whiting; he was a loving father to Ronald (Tammy) Wright Jr., and Antonia (Robert) Larson and Crystal (David) Hawkins; cherished "Poppi" to Hunter, Saira, Lyric and Lucia; dearest brother to Liz (John) Zurawski, Lucinda Hebblethwaite, Edward (Mary) Wright, the late Regina Rosales and Connie Wright; and uncle to many nieces and nephews.
Services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, at William L. Danks Funeral Home in Beaver Dam with the Rev. Ed Mitchell officiating. Burial will follow in Rosine Cemetery in Rosine. Friends may visit with Ronald's family from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday and 9 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left for the family of Ronald Edward Wright Sr. by visiting his memorial tribute at www.danksfuneralhome.com.
